Elden Ring Players Share Relatable Celebrations After First Big Boss Battles

Elden Ring’s difficulty falls somewhere different on the scale of FromSoftware’s games and games overall depending on who you ask, but it’s safe to say it’s not exactly an easy game. It makes sense then that Elden Ring players would have all kinds of feelings needing to come out after they triumph over their first major boss or two that they’ve fought. Now that we’ve made it through our first full weekend of Elden Ring being out in the wild, we’re starting to see more and more of those very enthusiastic and very relatable celebrations.

Spoiler Warning: The rest of this article includes spoilers for early boss fights in Elden Ring and should be avoided if you’re just now starting out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re talking, of course, about Godrick the Grafted, the multi-limbed boss who resides in Stormveil Castle and is the first owner of a Great Rune players have to take down. He’s a mandatory boss to fight, so there’s no getting around this one if you want to progress through the story, and for most people, he’s a noticeable step up from the difficulty of other enemies you’ve had to fight.

That’s not to say Margit, The Fell Omen, was a pushover either. That boss came before Godrick, and while many players had difficulties with both of them, some found one easier after getting stuck for many tries on one but not the other.

Elden Ring players have also taken a liking to another less conspicuous player: Gatekeeper Gostoc. You encounter this shifty fellow near the entrance to Stormveil Castle, and based on your first conversation with him, he sure sounds like he’s trying to trip you up and trap you. It turns out that he simply hates Godrick as much as you will, however, and his post-battle actions are proving perhaps to be the most relatable of all.

If you’re stuck on Godrick or Margit right now, you can take hope from the players rejoicing after their wins while you wait to see your own “Well done” message after the fight. For those who’ve already beaten them and ventured elsewhere into the Lands Between, you can relive those triumphs below.

Gostoc Gets It

https://twitter.com/SaphSophie/status/1497659832324792327

Pathetic Excuse for a Lord

https://twitter.com/PsybeIe/status/1497757610019209218

After the Fight

https://twitter.com/LFC_Rey/status/1498653692035485698

Godrick the Loser

https://twitter.com/NeoBoneGirl/status/1498925815391830018

From Margit to Godrick

https://twitter.com/VonProtest0/status/1497701959062761475

Godrick Saga Training Arc

https://twitter.com/HailedSpace25/status/1497611751952576516

Godrick the Maidenless

https://twitter.com/AcolyteBoot/status/1497319085415309318

Exactly How It Went Down

https://twitter.com/KnightTrowel/status/1498523888690479106

Close Call

https://twitter.com/perivell/status/1498871822095425538

For All Those Still Fighting