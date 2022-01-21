Elden Ring Reveals New Enemy Type

It has been a long time coming, but Elden Ring is now a little more than a month away from its launch. The latest game from developer FromSoftware has been shown off quite a bit over the course of the past year, with the studio even opting to have a closed beta test at one point in time. And while some players surely feel like they’ve seen enough of Elden Ring by now, that hasn’t prevented FromSoftware from continuing to tease new things in the lead up to release.

Spotted on the official Elden Ring Twitter account today, a new screenshot was shared that shows off an intimidating enemy that will be appearing in the game’s vast open world. This enemy in question takes the form of a humongous grizzly bear, which is being shown swiping downward at the player character. Further details on the official name of this creature weren’t given, but the caption of the tweet suggests that there will be many monsters like this spread across the game’s world. “Fierce beasts of the misty woods offer only one gesture of hospitality,” said the caption that accompanied the new screenshot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/ELDENRING/status/1484556630083649536

As mentioned, FromSoftware likely doesn’t need to show off a whole lot more of Elden Ring in order to win fans over. By all accounts, the studio’s latest action-adventure title is one of the most-anticipated releases of 2022 for many. So much so, in fact, that it has already become the most wishlisted game on Steam this year. Clearly, expectations are very high for Elden Ring and we’ll have to see if FromSoftware can meet the same level of quality that we have seen from the team in the past.

If you weren’t already counting down the days, Elden Ring is set to officially release next month on February 25th. When it does arrive, it will be available to play on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

