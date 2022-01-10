Elden Ring Becomes Steam’s Most Wishlisted Game

It’s hard to imagine that there could be even more hype for the upcoming video game Elden Ring from developer FromSoftware, but it would appear that it has reached a new level just ahead of release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC next month on February 25th. The title has officially usurped the upcoming video game Dying Light 2 as the most wishlisted video game on the digital distribution platform Steam.

While Steam does not offer direct data associated with wishlists to the public, there is a public ranking of these titles. Dying Light 2 ranks just below Elden Ring while Party Animals, God of War, Hollow Knight: Silksong, The Day Before, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, Total War: Warhammer III, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, and Starfield round out the ten top wishlisted video games on Steam.

It is impossible to say whether the title will live up to the hype, and director Hidetaka Miyazaki previously shared that it certainly had its own set of challenges during development. “There were a number of challenges that, of course, came with the scope of this game and of the world,” Miyazaki told EDGE recently. “There are a lot of areas in which we’ve had to use trial and error since creating the Dark Souls series, iterating on those mechanics and formulas, expanding on them in this new sense of scale. A lot of it was related to the game tempo – the rhythm and the flow of the game, to keep the player from getting bored, to keep them interested, exploring and having fun.”

“And, of course, in this brand-new huge world that we’ve created, we wanted to prioritize that fun and level of player freedom more than anything,” he continued. “So with that comes a lot of characters, a lot of events that you’re trying to incorporate, and you don’t want anything to tread on the toes of anything else – you want it all to mingle and to mesh nicely with the player and their own motivations as well. But you want it to be there, and you want it to provide that stimulation for progressing forward and exploring. So that was probably one of the biggest challenges.”

Elden Ring itself is currently scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC on February 25th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the highly anticipated new video game from FromSoftware right here.

