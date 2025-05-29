Elden Ring Nightreign Patch Notes Revealed for Day One Update

The time has officially come for Nightfarers to jump into Limveld as Elden Ring Nightreign releases later today or early tomorrow, depending on your time zone. Naturally, that means we’ve already got a juicy new day one patch for Elden Ring Nightreign to ensure everything runs as intended. Today, gamers who pre-load the game can go ahead and download the first Elden Ring Nightreign patch. This update is primarily focused on improving gameplay and stability for the new multiplayer Elden Ring experience. Bandai Namco and FromSoftware ask gamers to be sure they’ve downloaded the new patch before launching the game for the first time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play video

Gamers on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC can download Elden Ring Nightreign Version 1.01 to bring their game up to date before launch. This first round of patch notes is pretty short and sweet, but should clean up some lingering issues so Nightfarers can truly enjoy their first journey into Limveld.

Day One Patch Notes for Elden Ring Nightreign

For the full details of what’s coming in this first update for Nightreign, check out the full patch notes as shared on the official Elden Ring Nightreign website below:

Patch Contents

Improved handling of playable characters

Soundtrack addition and adjustments

Text adjustments

Balance adjustments

Added character scenarios

Bug fixes

As you can see, this day one update is pretty straightforward with just a few minor fixes and adjustments to get things ready to go. To make sure you’re running the right version at release, you should look for the following details at the bottom right of the game’s title screen:

App Ver. 1.01

RegulationVer. 1.01.1

Where to look for the correct Elden Ring Nightreign game version details

If you see this info, you should be all set to explore what Elden Ring Nightreign has to offer. That said, Bandai and FromSoftware do have a few notes for players on PC.

PC Frame Rate Issues for Elden Ring Nightreign Still Being Investigated

In addition to today’s patch notes, the developers also note that there is an ongoing issue with some PC configurations and graphic cards experiencing frame rate drops. The issue is still being investigated, and the devs recommend the following temporary potential for fix frame rate issues with Elden Ring Nightreign:

“If you experience significant frame rate drops, you may be able to resolve it by setting the graphics settings from the default “High” to “Medium” or “Low” and lowering the screen resolution, as well as installing the latest drivers for your graphics card.”

Another thing to try if you’re struggling to run Nightreign on your PC is to verify the integrity of the game files. To do this, go to your Steam library, right click on Elden Ring Nightreign, go to properties, then Installed Files. From there, hit “Verify Integrity of Game Files.” This can sometimes resolve installation issues that impact a game’s ability to launch.

Frame rate issues will hopefully be addressed in a future patch, once the cause of the problem has been identified.