Elden Ring Nightreign Release Times Confirmed

FromSoftware’s new multiplayer-focused Elden Ring Nightreign is almost here. The game officially arrives on May 30th, and we’ve now got a sense of the download size (not too big). But, when exactly can gamers actually select their Nightfarer and jump in to play FromSoftware’s latest entry in the Elden Ring franchise? Thanks to a new post from the official Elden Ring account, we have an exact list of the Elden Ring Nightreign release times for every time zone. So if you want to know precisely when you can pre-load and play, we’ve got you covered.

Elden Ring Nightreign Pre-Load Details

As previously confirmed for PS5, Elden Ring Nightreign will be available to pre-load. It’s now confirmed that gamers on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam will be able to pre-load the game files for Elden Ring Nightreign 48 hours prior to the launch time in their local time zone. So, check out the detailed list of launch times below to determine when you’ll be able to pre-load the game.

The file size for all platforms hasn’t been confirmed, but the PlayStation download file is expected to be around 21 GB. So, it’s likely that Elden Ring Nightreign will be around that size on most platforms, with some slight variations.

Elden Ring Nightreign Release Times Around the World

The release time map for Elden Ring Nightreign

According to the Global Release Time map above, shared by @EldenRing on X, here are the exact Elden Ring Nightreign release times for each time zone. Note that some regions have earlier times for PC release compared to console, so I’m breaking them down separately for convenience.

PC Release Times

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): May 29th at 3 PM

May 29th at 3 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT): May 29th at 5 PM

May 29th at 5 PM Columbia Time (COT): May 29th at 5 PM

May 29th at 5 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): May 29th at 6 PM

May 29th at 6 PM Brasilia Time (BRT): May 29th at 7 PM

May 29th at 7 PM British Summer Time (BST): May 29th at 11 PM

May 29th at 11 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST): May 30th at 12 AM midnight

May 30th at 12 AM midnight Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): May 30th at 1 AM

May 30th at 1 AM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): May 30th at 1 AM

May 30th at 1 AM Atlantic Daylight Time (ADT): May 30th at 1 AM

May 30th at 1 AM Gulf Standard Time (GST): May 30th at 2 AM

May 30th at 2 AM UTC +7: May 30th at 5 AM

May 30th at 5 AM UTC +8: May 30th at 6 AM

May 30th at 6 AM Singapore Time (SGT): May 30th at 6 AM

May 30th at 6 AM Korea Standard Time (KST): May 30th at 7 AM

May 30th at 7 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): May 30th at 7 AM

May 30th at 7 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): May 30th at 8 AM

May 30th at 8 AM New Zealand Stanard Time (NZST): May 30th at 10 AM

May 30th at 10 AM South African Standard Time (SAST): May 30th at 12 PM

Console Release Times

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): May 29th at 9 PM

May 29th at 9 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT): May 29th at 11 PM

May 29th at 11 PM Columbia Time (COT): May 29th at 11 PM

May 29th at 11 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): May 30th at 12 AM midnight

May 30th at 12 AM midnight Central European Summer Time (CEST): May 30th at 12 AM midnight

May 30th at 12 AM midnight British Summer Time (BST): May 30th at 12 AM midnight

May 30th at 12 AM midnight Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): May 30th at 12 AM midnight

May 30th at 12 AM midnight Moscow Standard Time (MSK): May 30th at 12 AM midnight

May 30th at 12 AM midnight Gulf Standard Time (GST): May 30th at 12 AM midnight

May 30th at 12 AM midnight Atlantic Daylight Time (ADT): May 30th at 12 AM midnight

May 30th at 12 AM midnight South African Standard Time (SSAT): May 30th at 12 AM midnight

May 30th at 12 AM midnight Singapore Time (SGT): May 30th at 12 AM midnight

May 30th at 12 AM midnight UTC +7: May 30th at 12 AM midnight

May 30th at 12 AM midnight UTC +8: May 30th at 12 AM midnight

May 30th at 12 AM midnight Korea Standard Time (KST): May 30th at 12 AM midnight

May 30th at 12 AM midnight Japan Standard Time (JST): May 30th at 12 AM midnight

May 30th at 12 AM midnight Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): May 30th at 12 AM midnight

May 30th at 12 AM midnight New Zealand Stanard Time (NZST): May 30th at 12 AM midnight

May 30th at 12 AM midnight Brasilia Time (BRT): May 30th at 1 AM

It’s not long now, Nightfarers, so get ready to see what the multiplayer version of Elden Ring has to offer! Let us know which class you plan to start with in the comments below!