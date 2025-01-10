Elden Ring Nightreign Playtest Gets a Date as Signups Open

Elden Ring Nightreign is quickly approaching its very first playtest following its announcement from December. This’ll be the first time that you’ll be able to take on this Elden Ring-adjacent game with your friends, but if you all want to get in together, you’ll have to sign up now with the registration for Elden Ring Nightreign open starting today. Better than that, a date has been set, too, and we now know that Elden Ring Nightreign will be playable starting on February 14th.

Valentine’s Day will be the start of the playtest, but it won’t be limited to just that day. It’ll run from then until February 16th, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco said this week, but it’ll only be live for certain three-hour windows on each day, so you’ll have to plan your playtime accordingly. The full schedule for the event can be found below courtesy of a helpful graphic shared this week.

If you want to sign up to take part in the test, you can do so here via the Elden Ring Nightreign site. All Bandai Namco asks for is some contact info the confirmation of your preferred platform to play, and after that, it’s up to the randomness of these picking methods to see if you’re chosen to participate or not.

During the signup, you should keep in mind that only the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users will be able to take part in this playtest. That’s unfortunate for anyone who’s still on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One or, more likely, those who are on the PC platform, but that’s the way that Elden Ring‘s initial playtest worked, so it shouldn’t be surprising that that’s how it’s done here. It’s unclear at this time whether there will be another test for the PC platform or if we’re going to get another test at all, so plan on this being the only one, for now.

The scheudle for the first elden ring nightreign tests.

The other thing to know is that if you’re planning on playing with friends, you better make sure there are three of you in total to round out a team. That’s how many players can take part in an Elden Ring Nightreign session at once, but you have to have three total if you want the whole world to yourself. That’s because Elden Ring Nightreign can be played solo or in trios, but no duo team-ups are allowed. It’s best to plan on having voice comms with your teammates as well (as if you weren’t already) seeing now Elden Ring Nightreign will do away with the messaging system that’s been so prevalent in the other FromSoftware games from Dark Souls onward.

We know that the world of Elden Ring Nightreign is not the exact same as that of Elden Ring and is more of a parallel world which is why we’re able to see enemies like the Nameless King from Dark Souls 3 in the game. It’s unclear what other kinds of bosses from the SoulsBorne games that we’ll see in Elden Ring Nightreign, but it doesn’t seem likely that FromSoftware would stop at just the Nameless King.