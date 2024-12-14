Is the Nameless King Returning in Elden Ring Nightreign?

The latest game from FromSoftware has been announced at The Game Awards, and it’s Elden Ring Nightreign. So far, we don’t know a lot about the game since we’ve seen one trailer for it. However, from what we can see in that trailer, there’s a lot to speculate about and get excited for. This time, you’ll take on a different kind of challenge. Instead of making it to the Erdtree, you need to survive for the duration of a three day-and-night cycle as the area available to you shrinks over time. Luckily, you can bring a couple of friends with you on this journey, if you don’t feel like facing it alone.

Even the design of Nightreign is a bit different from Elden Ring. It actually resembles the popular randomizer mod for Elden Ring, which changes the game so that the enemies are selected at random, along with the loot that you pick up. Nightreign changes each time you play it, so you’ll never have the same run twice. Your enemies, loot, and even the parallel world of Limveld will be different every time you jump into a new session.

It Looks Like the Nameless King Appears Again

Elden ring nightreign glimpse of an enemy similar to the nameless king

The trailer for Elden Ring Nightreign shows a group of Tarnished battling multiple different enemies as they move from location to location. Interestingly, some of those enemies appear to have been pulled straight out of Dark Souls games. The easiest one to spot is the Nameless King from Dark Souls 3, who shows up early in the trailer. However, it also looks like the Centipede Demon is present, but it’s hard to tell when we get nothing more than a glimpse of it.

It could be nothing more than boss and enemy models being reused, but that doesn’t seem like FromSoftware’s usual style when the team approaches games that aren’t in the same series. Because of this, it feels like an intentional decision to not only include these enemy models, but to place them in the first trailer that’s being shown to announce the game. As a result, Nightreign might be hinting at the possibility of Elden Ring and Dark Souls taking place in the same universe. It’s not impossible, since we know that there are other lands around the Lands Between, but it does raise questions of how these games overlap and where in the timeline Nightreign could take place.

FromSoftware has mastered storytelling through small details like item descriptions, boss and NPC designs, environmental designs, and even through naming characters, items, and attacks. Therefore, it’s hard to believe that they aren’t teasing us with a game that goes beyond being connected to just Elden Ring.