Elden Ring Fans Warned About Nightreign Playtest Scam

Since it was first announced, Elden Ring fans have been eagerly awaiting the chance to experience Elden Ring Nightreign . This game brings players a new, standalone multiplayer adventure within the Elden Ring universe. While there’s no exact release date for the game, playtest signups have been open since January 10th. However, the playtest itself will not begin until some time in February. In the interim, scammers appear to be taking advantage of the hype with a fake Steam message about the Elden Ring Nightreign playtest.

Elden Ring Nightreign was first announced at The Game Awards in 2024, and players are naturally curious about this spinoff. Unlike 2024’s Shadow of the Erdtree, this new game isn’t DLC for the original Elden Ring. Because it’s something entirely different, fans are both eager and cautious to learn more about the play experience.

Aside from the release trailer, not much has been shared about what Nightreign will be like. The game’s description on Steam is surprisingly short, just a few sentences. Naturally, with curiosity and hype high, scammers are unfortunately trying to tempt players into giving up their credentials.

Elden Ring Fans Are Receiving Fake Nightreign Playtest Messages on Steam

According to a new post on X, some players on Steam are falling victim to a Nightreign playtest scam. The information is shared by user @helloNikoheart and includes a screenshot of the fake playtest invitation in question.

The message in question tells players they’ve been invited to join the Elden Ring Nightreign playtest – exciting news, especially for anyone who signed up and is waiting to hear back. However, it’s important to remember that sign-ups happened through the Bandai Namco website, not Steam. Those who are selected for the playtest will receive an email with full details to the address they used to sign up. It wouldn’t be a message in Steam. But it’s easy to be tempted to click “accept” out of sheer excitement.

As Nikoheart points out in their thread about the scam, there’s another key tell here as well. The address underneath the Elden Ring Nightreign image is a suspicious URL indeed, which says Steampowered APP2627881 – clearly not anything official. Anyone who receives a Steam message like this one should not accept the invitation or click on any links.

Unfortunately, those who are impacted will wind up with a hacked Steam account. The scammer then uses the stolen account to send out even more of the fake Elden Ring Nightreign playtest messages to that user’s friend list. This gives the potential for the hacking to spread quickly if folks aren’t aware. Not only will the stolen account be used for nefarious purposes, there is potential concern about stored financial information. Those who have a payment method saved to Steam could see the hacker using their account to make purchases.

So, no matter how exciting a message about the Elden Ring Nightreign playtest might seem, players should slow down and review any messages carefully. Remember that any real playtest invites will almost certainly arrive via the email used to sign up, and check links carefully before clicking. Steam users who suspect their accounts may have been impacted should reach out to Customer Service.