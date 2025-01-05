Elden Ring Nightreign Playtest: When It Starts & How You Can Take Part

It looks like players will get to explore Limgrave once more in the coming weeks. Announced at The Game Awards 2024, FromSoftware’s Elden Ring Nightreign, a spinoff of the popular action RPG Elden Ring, will be making its way to select players in a network test in February. This will surely be a popular attraction for those looking to test out the newest addition to the Bandi Namco series, which means that it’s best to get a headstart for signing up. Luckily for you, we have everything you need to know to prepare for registration and how you can take part in this limited-time experience.

Registration for the network test will start on January 10, 2025, and will take place during February. While it might be days away, it doesn’t hurt to prepare for the inevitable playtest signup form. As per the Bandi Namco website, the best way to be the first to know about when the sign-ups begin is through their mailing list. To register, enter and verify your e-mail address on the website to be notified when upcoming events will happen.

While this might seem like a chance to play alongside your friends, this is a preliminary verification test designed to conduct large-scale network load tests. This means that selected players will play a specific portion of the game before the full game launch. It’s important to note that even if you register for the Elden Ring Nightreign playtest, you aren’t guaranteed a spot. These network tests are common, especially with multiplayer titles, since it’s an important experiment to see how multiple players fare within the game’s environment.

Elden Ring Nightreign will begin Network test registration on January 10 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox series x|s users.

Elden Ring Nightreign will be released for the current consoles, including Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but the playtest is only for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. With this, those who want to register for the network test on January 10 must have a PlayStation 5 and/or an Xbox Series X|S. There could be a PC network test later in the year, but it’s currently just for the two consoles listed above.

The Elden Ring series recently made waves last year with its Shadow of the Erdtree release, which was met with an overwhelming amount of positive reviews from players. Nightreign will be the first to feature a multiplayer-focused direction within the Elden Ring universe.

Seeing how the playtest is coming up soon, it’s looking like the title will hopefully make its way to players soon. No release date has been confirmed yet, but it is scheduled to release this year.