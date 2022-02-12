Elden Ring PC Requirements Appear Online Briefly Before Being Removed

With just weeks to go before Elden Ring releases, those planning on buying it on the PC platform got some brief insights into how much power they’d need to run the game when the PC requirements showed up on Steam. We say those insights were brief because even though the requirements appeared on the game’s page, they were soon taken off with a “TBD” replacing them just as the page showed before. Those who spotted the requirements were able to screenshot them before they were removed, however, and the results are some specs that seem higher than some were expecting.

Those specs can be seen below courtesy of one Twitter user who captured them before their removal. While asking for an NVIDIA GTX 1060 card isn’t unheard of, that’s typically what might be seen in the “Recommended” specs and not the “Minimum” specs shown here. More surprising than that is the supposed minimum requirement of 12GB RAM. Again, it’s far from unheard of to have that much RAM in a gaming PC, but many players – and the games they play – are perfectly satisfied with 8GB RAM or so when it comes to playing most games.

https://twitter.com/EldenRingUpdate/status/1492164630273216513

Though these specs are all we have to go off of so far, the fact that they were removed soon after going live means that something will probably change between now and the time they actually go live on the Steam page for good. How they’ll be adjusted remains to be seen, of course, but some have speculated that these might’ve been the recommended specs and not the minimum requirements.

Comparisons have also been drawn to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the newest game from FromSoftware not counting the upcoming Elden Ring. That game had recommended specs that included an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 with 8GB RAM recommended as well, though that was nearly three years ago now, so it’s not as though Elden Ring should be beholden to those kinds of specs anyway.

While players wait on the official PC specs to be posted, they can continue to look forward to more reveals and teases from the Elden Ring creators. Different starting classes in Elden Ring have been shown off several times on social media with more to go before launch, so expect to see those and perhaps other reveals soon.