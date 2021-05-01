New Elden Ring Release Window Hinted At

✖

Elden Ring has a new release window for its fans to cling to, and while it’s a broad one, there’s hope that we’ll see more of the game sooner rather than later. The game was discussed during the latest financial results from FromSoftware’s parent company Kadokawa Corporation which said it plans to have the game out before the end of this fiscal year. That means sometime before April 2022, so within the year, everyone could, potentially, finally be able to play Elden Ring.

The financial results talked about some of FromSoftware’s other games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice but unsurprisingly devoted some time to Elden Ring itself with a very eye-catchy slide talking solely about the game. In its forecast for the fiscal year that would end on March 31, 2022, Kadokawa said “contribution made by new works” is something it’s expecting to happen which is good news for those keeping hope for Elden Ring.

The slide dedicated to Elden Ring hyped up the game even more than it already has been before. Citing the fact that the unreleased game has won awards for the “Most Anticipated Game,” Kadokawa built on the story of Elden Ring by saying it was being “heralded as FromSoftware’s biggest title yet in terms of sheer volume.” Considering the company has been responsible for all of the Dark Souls games, that’s quite the accolade for Elden Ring to boast.

Kadokawa also said that development on new works had been delayed as a result of COVID-19, an unsurprising fact waiting for games should be used to by now.

While that release window for Elden Ring is a broad one, there’s hope that we won’t have to wait too much longer to see more from the game. With E3 2021 happening this year, several companies – but not all – are on board to present their projects once again. One of those companies is Bandai Namco, a publisher which boasts a diverse catalog of games it’s worked on with developers. One of those games is Elden Ring which will be published by Bandai Namco.

It’s worth noting that nobody has said anything specifically about Elden Ring being at E3, but with that being the gaming event of the year people are most aware of, it seems like a likely candidate for a showcase. That’s what people are holding onto at least, a reasonable request for such a highly anticipated game that’s been absent for so long.