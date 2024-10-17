New Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Update Live, Here’s What It Does

A new Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree update has been released via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything the update does. Unfortunately, for Elden Ring fans, Update 1.16 does not do a ton to the game, nor does it bring any new content or any new features.

According to the official patch notes of Patch 1.16, there are several bug fixes, but only is notable enough to outline. More specifically, the issue where temporary boosts to player stats would remain even after closing and restarting the game are gone. There are also a few unstable performance issues addressed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While we have the complete patch notes for the update, as they are provided by Bandai Namco and FromSoftware, we do not have any information about the file size of the update. This means we have minimal insight into how long it will take PC and console users to download. All that can be noted is the brief patch notes and lack of new content suggest a smaller file size.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where temporary boosts to player stats would remain even after closing and restarting the game.

Several other bug fixes.

Possible unstable performance fixes

For the PS5 version of the game, unstable framerate may be improved by using the “Rebuild Database” option from the device’s safe mode.

In some PC versions, Ray Tracing may be unintentionally enabled and cause unstable performance. Please check the Ray Tracing setting in the “System” > “Graphics ” > “Ray Tracing Quality” from the title screen or in-game menu.

In the PC version, the message “Inappropriate activity detected” may appear without cheating. To fix this issue, please verify the integrity of the game’s files before restarting the game.

In the PC version, unstable framerate may be caused by third party applications that control mouse behavior. Deactivating these third party applications may improve performance.

For more Elden Ring coverage — including all of the latest Elden Ring News, all of the latest Elden Ring rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Elden Ring speculation — click here.