Elden Ring Spoilers Leak Online Ahead of Release

It has been a very long time coming for a number of fans, but FromSoftware’s latest action-adventure game, Elden Ring, is finally poised to release in a little over a week. As we have come to see with many video game releases in the past, though, spoilers for Elden Ring have now started to appear online prior to the game’s launch. So if you’re someone who doesn’t want to have anything from the title spoiled, you might want to start playing it safe on the internet.

Over the course of the past day, a number of leaked images and videos for Elden Ring have started to pop up on various corners of the net. While many of these pieces of media have appeared on social media, some of the things that have been shown off have included cutscenes, boss fights, and general spoilers related to the story. Bandai Namco, which is the publisher of Elden Ring, has been quick to remove some of these spoilers, but others continue to linger.

We point this all out not so that we can show you the spoilers in question, but more so you can be warned if you’re someone who doesn’t want to see what Elden Ring will have in store before release. So if you’re someone who uses social media often, you might want to put mute filters in place for the game at this point in time. In addition, I’d also advise you to be cautious on YouTube as there’s always a chance that various spoiler videos could pop up in your recommended feed.

Fortunately, if you are someone who doesn’t want Elden Ring to be spoiled for you, you don’t have much longer left to wait. The game is set to launch next week on February 25th and will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Are you going to be playing Elden Ring for yourself at release next week? And if so, do you even care about spoilers when it comes to this game? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or you can reach out on Twitter at @MooreMan12.