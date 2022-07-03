Elden Ring Player Finds Thanos Co-Op Summon

The Mad Titan himself has found himself elsewhere in the Multiverse thanks to an Elden Ring player. The last time Marvel audiences saw Thanos, he was impaled on Titan by the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, serving as a blink and you'll miss it cameo. Prior to that, he was in What If and Avengers: Endgame, where he became a formidable foe for the Avengers after taking out half of all life in the universe. He became one of the most iconic villains, not just in Marvel, but in cinematic history thanks to Josh Brolin's iconic performance and his upsetting quest.

Reddit user YungCoots found a co-op summon that allowed them to bring Thanos into their game. Another player had perfectly re-created the purple alien with his memorable skin color, forehead wrinkles, and distinct chin. Elden Ring's character creator isn't detailed enough to add in the strange bumps in Thanos' chin, but the player did add in a scar to communicate the look as much as possible. The co-op summon image also showcases some gold armor, suggesting the player went above and beyond to acquire a set of armor that closely resembles Thanos' battle armor. Sadly, the image cuts off around his neck, so it's hard to tell if he has some kind of giant gauntlet on his hand to resemble the Infinity Gauntlet. It also seems unlikely that he'd have a literal handful of colorful gems to help complete the look.

Inevitable from Eldenring

Nevertheless, it just goes to show how dedicated some Marvel fans are to represent their favorite characters. Whether the player also goes out of their way to accurately roleplay as Thanos is unknown, but it is fun to imagine the possibilities. This also speaks volumes about how detailed Elden Ring's character creator actually is. Although some players use it to make true abominations of God and others use it to create mighty warriors, it can also be used to recreate Marvel legends.

