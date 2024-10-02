Elden Ring Update 1.15 Releases With New Shadow of the Erdtree Fixes

Update version 1.15 for Elden Ring has today gone live across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. In the wake of Shadow of the Erdtree releasing earlier this summer, FromSoftware has once again been updating Elden Ring on a routine basis. Most of game's latest patches have been tied to the new content in Shadow of the Erdtree and has made some of the expansion's bosses a bit easier to defeat. Now, that trend has continued, although the game's latest is more tied to squashing various bugs.

Downloadable now, update 1.15 for Elden Ring is a bit smaller in stature when compared to previous patches. As mentioned, the majority of this update is dedicated to fixing bugs that players have discovered. Some of these bugs are tied to specific weapons or areas of Elden Ring, while others are related to sound effects and even the credits. Beyond this, FromSoftware has also made some stability and performance improvements to Elden Ring.

To get a full look at everything that update 1.15 for Elden Ring has done, you can view the full patch notes attached below.

Elden Ring Update 1.15 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the cutscene that plays when entering the Shadow Keep Church District would play again when re-entering the area.

Fixed a bug where some of the Golem Fist weapon attacks would not deal damage when the player was affected by certain special effects.

Fixed a bug where the Golem Fist weapon one-handed heavy attack power was lower than expected.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns incantation from being cast when used in quick succession.

Fixed a bug where the Smithing Talisman effect did not apply to some weapons' throwing attacks.

Fixed a bug that prevented the use of ashes in some areas of the Scadutree Avatar battle arena.

Fixed a bug where Rellana, Twin Moon Knight would sometimes perform unexpected actions when interacting with objects in the battle area.

Fixed a bug that allowed Skills to be used in incorrect combinations with Weapons under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that caused unexpected rendering and behavior of some enemies under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where some sound effects did not play correctly.

Several performance improvements and other bug fixes.

Further fixes were added to the game's end credits.

Possible unstable performance fixes

For the PS5 version of the game, unstable framerate may be improved by using the "Rebuild Database" option from the device's safe mode.

In some PC versions, Ray Tracing may be unintentionally enabled and cause unstable performance. Please check the Ray Tracing setting in the "System" > "Graphics " > "Ray Tracing Quality" from the title screen or in-game menu.

In the PC version, the message "Inappropriate activity detected" may appear without cheating.

To fix this issue, please verify the integrity of the game's files before restarting the game.

In the PC version, unstable framerate may be caused by third party applications that control mouse behavior. Deactivating these third party applications may improve performance.

The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as follows:

App Ver. 1.15

Regulation Ver. 1.15