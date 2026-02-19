Elder Scrolls 6 Is About to Pass “A Big Milestone,” But Fans Shouldn’t Get Too Excited

Like many Elder Scrolls fans, I am increasingly invested in hearing basically anything about what’s happening with Elder Scrolls 6. And in recent months, it feels like Bethesda’s Todd Howard is opening up a bit more about the game. Even when he does talk about it, however, he’s careful not to tell us much of anything specific. We know there will be trees, and we know the game is still a ways off, and that’s about it. But in a recent interview on the Kinda Funny Gamescast, he spent a few minutes updating fans on The Elder Scrolls 6.

Bethesda has a lot in the works right now, and Howard’s interview covered a wide range of projects. Starfield will be getting a major update this year, and Fallout has plenty going on with the TV show and more. But he did touch on The Elder Scrolls 6, in a short but sweet segment that offered a few key details. Most importantly, in my opinion, is that he once again reaffirmed that The Elder Scrolls 6 is in a playable state. In fact, he said the team is about to “pass a big milestone internally.” While he did also reiterate that it’s going to be a while before we’re playing the next Elder Scrolls game, it certainly sounds like good news.

Majority of Bethesda Is Now Reportedly Working on The Elder Scrolls 6

Image courtesy of Bethesda

With Starfield and Fallout taking center stage recently, many fans have been curious about whether Bethesda is actually working on The Elder Scrolls 6 at all. But during his interview with Kinda Funny, Todd Howard confirmed that the majority of the team at Bethesda is working on the next Elder Scrolls. As far as I can recall, this is the first time we’re hearing that, which could mean that development has been pushed up a notch since the last time we got a major update. From the sounds of it, things are going pretty well. Howard was careful not to reveal any specifics, but he did note that Bethesda is happy with how Elder Scrolls 6 is progressing.

“We’re happy with it,” Howard said, quickly adding, “It’s gonna be a while yet.” He went on to note that the team at Bethesda is specifically “happy with where we’ve pushed the technology.” The technology in question is Bethesda’s Creation Engine 3, which is being used to develop the latest Elder Scrolls entry. The game is in a playable state, something that has long been rumored to be the case.

And on top of that, Howard shared the detail that most piqued my interest – that The Elder Scrolls 6 is about to pass “a big milestone internally.” That could mean a lot of things, but from the sounds of it, we’re getting a little bit closer to returning to Tamriel. If you want to hear everything Howard had to say so you, too, can dissect every detail, check out the interview below. I’ve got it set to start right where the Elder Scrolls 6 goodness begins:

Of course, we didn’t get any new footage or details about what will actually be in the game itself. Bethesda tends to focus on showing footage only when a game is truly ready to launch. And given prior comments about Oblivion Remastered being a testing ground for shadow drops, I still think that’s the plan for The Elder Scrolls 6. From everything that’s been said about the new game, I strongly suspect we won’t be getting any concrete details about gameplay or anything else until Bethesda is ready to launch the game. Whether that means a shadow drop or just a quick marketing cycle remains to be seen.

While it’s exciting to hear anything at all about how the next Elder Scrolls game is going, it does still sound like we won’t be playing it for quite some time. So even if it’s exciting to hear the game is progressing well and passing major milestones, Oblivion Remastered hitting the Switch 2 may well be the most exciting Elder Scrolls news we get in 2026. That said, the year is young, so you never know.

