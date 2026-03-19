Todd Howard Already Has One Big Regret About The Elder Scrolls 6

Longtime Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard has expressed that he already has regrets about The Elder Scrolls 6. Announced all the way back at E3 2018, news on the next mainline Elder Scrolls game has been virtually nonexistent in the time since. While it’s now the primary focus of Howard and those at Bethesda, plenty of questions continue to circle about its release and initial gameplay showing. Now, Howard himself has made it pretty clear that those within Bethesda wish they hadn’t announced the project so far ahead of time.

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Speaking to IGN, Howard was asked about The Elder Scrolls 6 and how its development is coming along. Howard stressed that he couldn’t say much of anything about the game, and joked that people should “pretend we didn’t announce it.” He went on to explain that he doesn’t like to say much about any games that Bethesda is working on, as he would prefer to show off a title right before its launch. Still, at the time when The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced in 2018, Howard and Bethesda wanted to put fans at ease and let them know that a new installment in the fantasy RPG series would definitely be happening.

“I like to compress that moment when you hear about a game to when you can play it,” Howard said. “Those would be on top of each other if I had my way every time. That isn’t necessarily the best thing to do with every game. Sometimes you need to inform people and there are business considerations, etc.”

When Will The Elder Scrolls 6 Be Shown Off Again?

Howard’s comments on The Elder Scrolls 6 aren’t much of a surprise given how Bethesda has operated in the past. All the way back in 2015, Fallout 4 was announced by the studio in June, only to then release a mere five months later in November. More recently, Bethesda also announced and released The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered at the exact same time last year. Clearly, Howard likes to lay low, which will surely impact when The Elder Scrolls 6 is shown again.

Regarding the next showing of The Elder Scrolls 6, Bethesda hasn’t said anything at all about when fans may get a deeper look at the game. And without even a broad launch window, it’s hard to know if the long-awaited RPG will even release in the current console generation. Still, if nothing else, it’s comforting to know that The Elder Scrolls 6 is now the full focus of Howard and the majority of those at Bethesda Game Studios.

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