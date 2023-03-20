Elder Scrolls Fans Remember Oblivion on Its 17th Anniversary

Fans of Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls franchise are today looking back on The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion on the game’s 17th anniversary. By all accounts, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is the most popular entry in the series as it has gone on to be ported numerous times over. Despite this, Oblivion still has a soft spot in the hearts of many and provided an experience on the Xbox 360 (and later PS3) that hasn’t been able to be replicated just yet.

On social media throughout the day, numerous fans have been sharing their own favorite memories associated with The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Some of these celebrations have involved users highlighting art, characters, or other familiar iconography from Oblivion. Conversely, Bethesda Game Studios itself has also acknowledged the game’s 17th anniversary, which resulted in the company getting a cake made that features the title’s logo.

Perhaps the most common thing that fans of Oblivion are invoking today, however, are the memes associated with the game. Likely more than any other Elder Scrolls title, Oblivion has remained relevant online over the years thanks to the game being a constant source of meme videos. With this in mind, many fans on social media have simply been invoking or sharing some of their favorite memes that have come about in relation to Oblivion since its launch back in 2006.

If you would like to see just a glimpse of what some fans have been saying about The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion today, be sure to keep reading on down below.

Bethesda Celebrates With Cake

https://twitter.com/BethesdaStudios/status/1637807455533932546

Oblivion Felt “Next-Gen” at the Time

https://twitter.com/shinobi602/status/1637866956626747411

Gorgeous Oblivion Art

https://twitter.com/arnaerr/status/1637743751832412160

Feel Old Yet?

https://twitter.com/ORIGINPCCEO/status/1637925130713088000

Don’t Forget About Horse Armor

https://twitter.com/GamingMVL/status/1637924105587392517

A Gateway to Fantasy

https://twitter.com/damarcodude/status/1637921798556725250?s=20

Stop!!!

https://twitter.com/_PureVanilla/status/1637907081004023810?s=20

What’s Your Own Favorite Memory?

https://twitter.com/ElderScrolls/status/1637831600338612224

I Love Dogs