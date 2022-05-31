Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Alduin Gold 10th Anniversary Figure Is Up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Bethesda's Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released in November of 2011, and it went on to become one of the most successful games of all-time. Even though it's been more than 10 years, Skyrim is as relevant as ever – especially since Elder Scrolls VI is on the horizon. Well, here's your chance to buy another Skyrim thing to fill the void while you wait the the next installment in the Elder Scrolls series. No, it's not another edition of the game, though you can think of it like a trophy if you bought Skyrim more than twice.

McFarlane Toys has launched the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Alduin Gold 10th Anniversary Version Action Figure, which features massive 15-inch wings and 10 points of articulation. This includes a bendable tail, moveable legs, wings, neck, and jaw. In total, the dragon measures 15-inches wide x 10-inches long x 9-inches tall when displayed on the included burial mound themed base and flight stand.

Pre-orders for the gold finish Alduin action figure are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $19.99. Note that US shipping is free on orders $39+ using the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout (this code may change as we move into the summer).

"Celebrate the 10 year anniversary of adventuring in Tamriel with the harbinger of the apocalypse! Bethesda Game Studios' critically acclaimed role-playing video game, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, tasked the Dragonborn with defeating Alduin. This Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Alduin Gold 10th Anniversary Version Action Figure showcases the dragon with a stunning gold finish. Alduin's massive wings feature up and down movement and span 15-inches wide. With 10 points of articulation, he has a bendable tail, moveable legs, wings, neck, and jaw. The destructive dragon measures 15-inches wide x 10-inches long x 9-inches tall when displayed on the included burial mound themed base and flight stand. Alduin comes packaged in a gold and black Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 10th Anniversary branded window box. Add the draconic World Eater to your collection with this golden limited edition action figure!

Alduin, the World Eater is a dragon and the primary antagonist of main quest in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. He is considered the "wellspring" of the Nordic pantheon, as well as the harbinger of the apocalypse."