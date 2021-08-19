The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Is Adding Big New Features 10 Years Later

✖

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is once again being re-released, and this time Bethesda Game Studios are adding a few huge new features in the process. Today, during QuakeCon, Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, a special new edition of the game releasing on November 11 to celebrate the game's 10-year anniversary. The newest re-release of the game will be available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X|S when it drops. None of this is very surprising though. Everyone assumed Bethesda would do this for the game's 10-year anniversary and that's exactly what it's doing. What's surprising is that fishing is being added to the game.

Fishing isn't the only new content though. The new edition of the Xbox 360 and PS3-era game will also include "500 unique Creation Club elements," which includes a survival mode and new quests. And of course, all of the premium DLC will also be included.

"Winner of more than 200 Game of the Year Awards, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim celebrates 10 years of adventuring in stunning detail," writes Bethesda of the re-release. "The Anniversary Edition includes a decade worth of content: the critically acclaimed core game and add-ons of Skyrim Special Edition, plus over 500 unique pieces of content from Creation Club such as quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, spells. With Creations and Mods, there’s a lot more to discover."

FINALLY FISHING IN SKYRIM SKYRIMMMMMMMMMM pic.twitter.com/3KdGqb1zPq — ◇ 🌌 Invisiblekittyz 🌌 ◇ (@Invisiblekittyz) August 19, 2021

If you bought the most recent re-release of the game, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, you can upgrade to the Anniversary Edition for an unannounced cost. Meanwhile, if you simply want to upgrade your PS4 or Xbox One version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition to a PS5 or Xbox Series X version, this upgrade will be free. And lastly, if you don't want to pay the upgrade fee to jump from the Special Edition to the Anniversary Edition, you won't get all 500 pieces of new content, but you will get access to fishing, the aforementioned quests, and the new survival mode.

Unfortunately, Bethesda declined to accompany the announcement of this edition with a new trailer. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.