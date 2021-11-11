The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Trailer Revealed

Somehow, Skyrim is now 10-years-old, and Bethesda Game Studios is celebrating the occasion with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition. The title is set to release tomorrow, and a new trailer showcases some of the improvements players can expect to find, including new gear and magic, a fishing minigame, and more. The trailer has a suitably epic feel to it, and celebrates the accolades Skyrim has received from various outlets over the last decade. The title is unquestionably one of the most beloved in all of gaming, and for those that haven’t experienced it yet, this looks like the definitive version!

The full trailer can be found in the Tweet from Bethesda embedded below.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition drew some jeers from fans following its announcement back in August. Not because of the content, or the existence of the Anniversary Edition itself, but simply because many knew that they did not have the self-restraint required to avoid purchasing the game another time! Skyrim has been offered on a plethora of platforms over the years, and in many forms, so fans that already own the game are clearly fearing for the safety of their wallets. We’ll see just how many of those same fans reluctantly purchase the game tomorrow, of course. Fortunately, for those that don’t want to purchase the game again, tomorrow will also see free updates to existing versions of Skyrim, including a next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. There’s also an option to upgrade from the current special edition, as well. Readers can learn more in the link in the Tweet above.

Of course, with The Elder Scrolls VI likely still some time off, all of this new content for Skyrim will have to tide fans over in the meantime! At the very least, the next-gen upgrade should give those with an Xbox Series X|S an idea of what the future may hold for the series.

Do you plan on purchasing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition? How mnay times have you purchased the game?