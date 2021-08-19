Skyrim Trends as Elder Scrolls Fans Prepare to Buy Bethesda Game Again
Today, Bethesda revealed that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will be getting a new edition, just in time for the game's tenth anniversary. Skyrim is widely considered one of the best games ever made, but it's also a game that has seen a plethora of releases across various platforms. As such, some gamers seem to be hesitant about another edition of the game, but it looks like most fans are probably going to buy it again, anyway! Across social media, Skyrim fans have shared their feelings about the anniversary edition, and the fact that they'll all be reluctantly purchasing a copy to add to the Skyrim pile. You win again, Todd Howard!
Are you planning on buying The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim again? What do you think of this new edition of the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Skyrim!
The discount doesn't hurt.
prevnext
I hate that I'm actually going to buy Skyrim again, but hey, at least I'll get a discount this time 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xb05yIcMvZ— LPEbert 😌✌🏻 (@LPEbert) August 19, 2021
It's a vicious cycle.
prevnext
Skyrim… again! I hate the fact that they keep releasing this game over and over… and I hate that I might buy it again. pic.twitter.com/9bzwY9TBJr— Jade (@JadeFox42) August 19, 2021
Fishing makes it an easy sell.
prevnext
you can fish in skyrim soon
and we'll all buy it again because we are all stupid— Xedria (@Xedria3) August 19, 2021
Bethesda knows what it's doing.
prevnext
LMAO Bethesda thinks they're going to get me to buy Skyrim again 😂— J. Armand (@JArmandOfficial) August 19, 2021
Well they're right...🤡 pic.twitter.com/6fihEy6W9p
We just can't help ourselves.
prevnext
If @bethesda thinks I'm gonna buy Skyrim again for the fourth time, then they're absolutely right— James Vader (@JamesL0vesPizza) August 19, 2021
Of course you'll like it. It's Skyrim.
prevnext
You will buy skyrim again and you will like it!!!— 🔞🥨 Wren - BGIII Spoilers!! 🥨🔞 (@Sasspiria) August 19, 2021
Not to mention Resident Evil 4.
prevnext
I mean we all bought gta 5 ten times so why not buy skyrim once again— mick kraviz (@michikwz) August 19, 2021
Todd Howard, why do you keep doing this?
prev
Me when Todd makes me buy Skyrim again pic.twitter.com/k8iLhx1Z3K— Gacob (@Rockeius) August 19, 2021