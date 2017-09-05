ELeague’s Next Tournament Series Will Feature Injustice 2

ELeague has been doing quite well on TBS since it started its championship run a while back, with esports players taking part in tournaments revolving around Street Fighter V, Overwatch and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. But now things appear to be getting serious, as the next tournament to take place on the show will involve a very popular fighting game around these parts – Injustice 2.

The show will partner alongside the developers at NetherRealm Studios to bring the Injustice 2 World Championship Series to the show, working alongside leagues in Latin America, North America and Europe to get teams to qualify for the World Championships. Each tournament will be streamed online for all to see, and select matches will air on the ELeague series on TBS starting in October.

While the details about the tournament haven't been ironed out as of yet (as far as any sort of limitations or rules), it did make note that it will be listening very closely to feedback provided by its community, which in turn will reflect on the broadcast of each tournament. In addition, NetherRealm will be working very closely with the team to help find community members that can lend a hand in putting the tournament together.

While ELeague hasn't addressed how patches for the game will affect the tournament – and if the forthcoming batch of downloadable fighters will be available for use or if it will just be the core cast – this will still make for great viewing, especially for those looking to get more accustomed with Injustice 2 and its awesome gameplay system. Finally, you'll be able to see how the expert fighters can get the job done with the likes of Harley Quinn and Deadshot.

You can check out a trailer for the tournament above and see what kind of action awaits you, and it's sure to be a big draw for comic book fans and fighting fanatics alike, especially when seasoned esports players get involved in the action. Here's wishing all the teams the best of luck when it takes place this October!

Injustice 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.