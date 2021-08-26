The Elemax Is a Great Upgrade to Your Mavix Gaming Chair

Earlier this month, we got our hands on the Mavix M9 gaming chair. If you read our review, you'll know the Mavix M9 is one of the greatest gaming chairs on the market. It's both form over function and function over form, which is to say it's as comfortable to sit in as it is easy on the eyes. It's also loaded with features, including a few that many other gaming chairs don't offer. It's a great chair, made even better when paired with the Elemax.

The Elemax is a cooling, heat, and massage unit designed for the Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) of all four Mavix models: the M4, the M5, the M7, and the M9. With the Elemax installed, Mavix chair users are given full-body temperature control and dynamic massage functionality. At $130, these cooling, heating, and massage luxuries aren't cheap, but the benefits they provide are undeniable.

With cooling and heating, the Elemax isn't just a seasonal technology. We haven't been able to properly test out the heating because it's summer here in New York. However, we have put the cooling technology through the wringer, and it works as advertised and then some.

Summers in New York are hot and humid. In fact, since we began to test the Elemax, it's been disgustingly humid. Sitting in a room with temperatures ranging from 75 to 82 degrees, we can confirm the cooling technology, powered by dual fans, indeed works and works well.

Coupling this is massage technology. Whether it's gaming or working from home, many of us spend as much time in our gaming/office chairs as we do our beds. Even seated in the most comfortable chairs, it can get a bit intolerable at times. When this happens, the Elemax's massage technology feels less like a luxury and more like a necessity.

Owners have the option of two types of massage: constant and variable, with the latter akin to a pulsating massage. To this end, there are two levels of the massage: gentle and powerful. We'll be honest, the former doesn't feel like much. However, the latter provides the perfect level of intensity without moving the wheels of the chair or making your organs shake.

According to Mavix, between the cooling, the heating, and the massaging, the Elemax helps regulate body temperature, increase blood flow, speed up muscle recovery, and relax and soothe stiff muscles. In other words, this isn't purely an indulgence in comfort. There are health benefits as well. And with health benefits comes a boost to productivity.

Of course, all of this is dependent on battery level. Thankfully, the battery is no slouch. If you're using just the massage function, a full battery provides you twenty 15-minute cycles, or about five hours of relaxation. If you combine the massage with cooling or heating, these numbers will decrease to seven 15-minute cycles or about one hour and 45 minutes of relaxation (these numbers also apply when using just the heating or the cooling). That said, all of these figures are only relevant if you're using the battery, which takes about four to five hours to fully charge. In addition to the battery, you can also charge the Elemax via a USB charging cord or a wall charger.

At the end of the day, there's nothing revolutionary about the Elemax, but like many of the Mavix's features, it's a nice perk. It doesn't provide the world's greatest massage or provide the perfect body temperature regulation, but considering it's an attachment for a gaming chair, it does both of these things very well. If you spend a lot of time seated in your Mavix, it's an easy recommendation. $130 isn't cheap, but the benefits certainly outweigh the costs.

The Elemax was provided by Mavix for review purposes. You can browse through Mavix's collection of chairs here.