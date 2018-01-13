Elite Dangerous: Beyond Chapter One Open Beta Coming Soon

Elite Dangerous: Beyond is season three of the beloved space simulator and the team behind the gigantic game have revealed news about Chapter One, more so when players can get in on that open beta action.

The Beyond Chapter One announcement trailer can be seen in the video above showing off what players can expect with the next step for the Elite Dangerous title. The open beta will be live on PC starting January 25th. The team is also hosting a livestream early on the 16th at 7 PM GMT, and again on the 18th, to give an even closer look at what the update will bring!

Videos by ComicBook.com

To prepare, here are the few new aspects coming with Chapter One for Elite Dangerous: Beyond:

New Ship: Chieftain

Elite Dangerous Horizons Commanders will also be able to take to the stars in the new Alliance Chieftain, designed not only to dish out punishment, but to avoid it. Manufactured by Lakon Spaceways, the Chieftain is more maneuverable than ships of similar size and weight, and its combat profile means it can more than hold its own in a fight.

Improved Core Mechanics

Chapter 1 of Beyond will bring improvements to some of Elite Dangerous‘ core mechanics, including accessibility enhancements to the engineering mechanics, an overhaul of mission rewards and big changes to Crime and Punishment. We’ll be sharing more information on the changes to Crime and Punishment, and the Engineers in a future post here on the forums and in the livestreams mentioned above.

Wing Missions

Chapter 1 of Beyond will give you the chance to take on wing missions with your fellow Commanders, sharing both the efforts and rewards.

Revised Trade Data

Commanders will now be able to access trade data from systems they have previously visited, in order to make more informed decisions when shipping goods across the Milky Way.

Planetary Visual Improvements

Chapter 1 also includes the first of the planetary visual improvements coming as part of the Beyond series of updates (with more surface level improvements coming later in the year) bringing a new vibrancy to the Elite Dangerous galaxy.

GalNet Audio

With the introduction of GalNet Audio, you will be able to catch up on the latest news from across the galaxy without ever leaving the action.

You can find the beta details below:

• When? 25 January 2018

• Who? This beta is open to everyone on PC and Mac

The beta includes new content, changes and improvements for both Elite Dangerous and Elite Dangerous Horizons players. In order to access all of the content, you will require Elite Dangerous Horizons.