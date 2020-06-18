Epic Games Store Makes Two New Games Free for Limited Time

✖

Epic Games Store has new free games to give out. Like every Thursday, Epic Games Store has refreshed its free games offering, and this week it has not one, but two freebies to give out. The first of these games is Pathway, a strategy adventure game with turn-based squad combat that debuted on the scene last year to somewhat middling acclaim. The game currently sits at a 68 on Metacritic and has been reviewed positively by 74 percent of Steam users across nearly 1,300 reviews.

The other free game this week is The Escapists 2, which is easily the more popular of the two games, and thus the more significant of the two. However, it's a bit older, debuting back in 2017 to a 75 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, 87 percent of Steam users across nearly 10,000 reviews have reviewed the strategy-simulation game positively.

That said, according to the official Epic Games Store Twitter account, the free release of The Escapists 2 has been delayed due to an undisclosed problem. At the moment of publishing, there's no word of when the game will be made free, but Epic Games is working on a solution, which should come sooner rather than later.

The release of The Escapists 2 has been temporarily delayed. We're currently investigating an issue and are working to find a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience, and will provide an update as soon as the game is available to claim. — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) June 18, 2020

Below, you can read more about the pair of games, as well as peep trailers of each:

Pathway: "Explore the strange unknown with Pathway, a strategy adventure set in the 1930s great wilderness. Unravel long-forgotten mysteries of the occult, raid ancient tombs and outwit your foes in turn-based squad combat!"

The Escapists 2: "Craft, Steal, Brawl and Escape! It’s time to bust out of the toughest prisons in the world as you return to the life of an inmate in The Escapists 2, now with multiplayer! Have you got what it takes to escape?"

As always, these are free downloads, not free trials or free demos. As long as you download them by June 25, they are yours to keep forever. No strings attached. However, once June 25 hits, they will return to their normal price.

