New Epic Games Store Free Game Takes Players Back in Time

A new Epic Games Store free game is now available for PC gamers to download, play, and keep for free. The only requirement, other than an Epic Games Store account, is the free game be claimed between January 9 and January 16. And this is because come January 16 it will be replaced with a new free offer. Not only are there no subscriptions involved, but once claimed the game is a permanent addition to your Epic Games Store library.

The new free Epic Games Store game in question hails from 2016 and via Netherlands developer Gamious, which some may know for its more recent 2021 release Lake. More specifically, the new free Epic Games Store game is Turmoil, a simulation game inspired by the 19th century oil rush in America and a game that normally costs $12.99 to buy and play.

On Metacritic, the PC game boasts a score of 73 percent, but user reviews suggest this is underrating the game. To this end, over on Steam — where the game has amassed 11,692 user reviews — it has a “Very Positive” rating thanks to a 92 percent approval rating.

“Drill for oil like it’s 1899! Turmoil offers a visually charming, tongue-in-cheek simulation inspired by the 19th century USA oil rush,” reads an official description of the game on the Epic Games Store. “Get a taste of the rush and rivalry of the time as you earn your way to become a successful oil entrepreneur. As you make money digging up and selling oil, the town will grow along with you. Lease land at the town auction and search for oil. Build a rig, create an efficient pipe network and bring up the oil to store it in silos. Sell the oil at the best times to maximize profits. Then buy essential upgrades in town to cope with rock, gas and ice. Acquire more town shares than your competitors in a bid to become the new mayor.”

Those that decide to check out Turmoil now that it is free on Epic Games Store should expect to sink about 8-12 hours into the game to beat it, with the variance due to how much or how little side content is engaged with. Completionists though — those that want to 100 percent the game — will need closer to 20-25 hours with the PC game.

