Epic Games Store Has an Unexpected Freebie for Players

Epic Games has surprised Epic Games Store users with a new and unexpected freebie. Right now, and until June 8, all Epic Games Store users have a free game, Midnight Ghost Hunt, to download. This isn't the unexpected freebie though. We've known about this since Thursday and it wasn't a surprise. The freebie involves Falls Guys, which means if you don't play the free-to-play game, it's not going to tickle your fancy. More specifically, Fall Guys players can claim the Blorbius the Despiser costume at no additional cost.

To redeem the freebie, all you need to do is log into to the Epic Games Launcher on PC at any time between now and June 8. After June 8, the deal will expire. From here, navigate to the Fall Guys Adds On page, and boom claim the freebie listed. Once the item is claimed, it will populate in your inventory like any other item.

"Although you can access the Epic Games Store and claim Blorbius the Despiser through a browser (navigate to https://store.epicgames.com/all-dlc/fall-guys to claim Blorbius the Despiser) the Costume will only be added to your inventory upon logging in to Fall Guys on PC through the Epic Games Store launcher," reads the giveaway. "After completing this step, the Costume will be available to use on other platforms."

(Photo: Epic Games Store)

"Big brain, short temper. Get ready to conquer the Blunderdome with this free costume! All hail Blorbius," reads an official blurb about the costume on the Epic Games Store, which notes the download includes the full costume.

To be an Epic Games Store user costs nothing but an email and the time it takes to create an account. In addition to ransom freebies like this, Epic Games Store users are awarded at least a free game every week, sometimes more. And this is the big appeal of the storefront, in addition to the exclusive games it sometimes boasts.

For more coverage on all things PC gaming, all things Epic Games Store, and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals like this -- click here.