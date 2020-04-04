Epic Games Store Reveals Its Next Free Game

Right now, there’s three free games available on the Epic Games Store. If you haven’t downloaded these games yet, you should. That said, in the meanwhile, Epic Games has revealed the storefront’s next free game. The aforementioned three free games will be available for free until April 9. At this point, they will be replaced with Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments, which debuted on the scene back in 2014. For now, this is the only free game Epic Games Store has revealed, but there’s a good chance the storefront will add more to this as April 9 draws nearer. Whatever the case, once April 9 hits, Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments will be free for all Epic Games Store users, and this will remain the case until April 16.

As always, there’s no strings attached to this. If you’re an Epic Games Store user — which costs nothing — you can download the game, and keep it forever. Below, you can read more about the title:

“Become the most celebrated detective of all time: Sherlock Holmes! Use your impressive talents as a detective to solve six thrilling and varied cases: murders, missing persons, spectacular thefts and numerous investigations that sometimes lead you into the realms of the fantastic,” reads an official pitch of the game.

For those that don’t know: Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments is an adventure mystery game that debuted back in 2014 via developer Frogwares and publisher Focus Home Interactive. However, as of October 2019, the game’s publishing rights have belonged to Frogwares after a dispute between the two, which led to the title being removed from digital storefronts for a limited time.

“The great freedom of action in Crimes & Punishments allows you to conduct your investigations in the manner you deem appropriate,” adds an official pitch of the game. “Use the 14 extraordinary skills of detection for which Sherlock is famous, choose the avenues of enquiry you wish to pursue, interrogate your suspects and, from your deductions, name the guilty parties… you can even determine their fate! The ramifications are far-reaching, and your decisions will exert a real influence through your reputation or the surprising consequences that will arise where you least expect them…”

