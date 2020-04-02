Epic Games Store Makes 3 New Games Free

Epic Games Store has made not one, not two, but three new games free for a limited time. More specifically, from April 2 to April 9 the following three games will be 100% free: Hob, Gone Home, and Drawful 2. As always, there's no strings attached to any of these games. Further, these aren't free trials, but free, permanent downloads. As long as you're an Epic Games Store user -- which costs nothing -- you can download all three games and keep them forever.

That said, make sure to download the games before April 9, because after this date, the games will return to normal price and be replaced with more free games. Epic Games Store dishes out -- at least -- one new game a week, sometimes more. Usually, these games are on the smaller side, but sometimes they are bigger, more notable titles. Whatever the case, they are always free.

Below, you can read more about all three games, as well as check out trailers for each.