Epic Games Store Users Have 24 Hours to Get New Free Game

Epic Games Store users have 24 hours to download today’s free game before it is replaced with a new free game tomorrow on December 21. Between now and January 2, Epic Games Store users will be getting new free games daily rather than weekly. This is always the case during the holiday season, and this year is no different. What’s not different is how it works.

Like always, this is a free download. In other words, it is not a free demo nor a free trial. It is a free download for the complete game. Further, there no subscriptions needed or any requirements to meet. All that is needed is an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing. And once redeemed, the game is free to keep forever. The only thing PC gamers will need to be mindful of is the aforementioned window of availability.

As for the game in question, it is a 2023 release from developer Little Leo Games and publisher and publisher Akupara Games. More specifically, the game is Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, a self-described as a “dice-deck-building roguelike.”

Upon release, the game garnered a very solid 85 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, on Steam, the PC version of the game has over 2,700 user reviews, 92 percent of which rate the game positively. As a result, the game has a “Very Positive” rating on Steam. All of this is to say, both critics and consumers recommend it.

“Astrea is a dice-deck-building roguelike that flips the script on deckbuilders by using dice instead of cards and a unique dual ‘damage’ system: Purification vs Corruption,” reads an official pitch of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Build a dice pool strong enough to purify Astrea’s out-of-control corruption and save the Star System.”

Normally, Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles costs $24.99, so this new Epic Games Store offer features a nice bit of savings. Meanwhile, the game packs about 10 to 25 hours of core content in, with the variance splitting the difference between a mainline playthrough and a playthrough that dives into the side content. Completionists, however, will need closer to 50 hours with the game.

