Epic Games Store Makes Popular LEGO Game Completely Free

A popular LEGO video game is now completely free to download for the next 24 hours on the Epic Games Store. For the better part of the remainder of 2022, Epic's PC storefront is giving a new video game away to users on a daily basis. And while this promotion has already included titles like Wolfenstein: The New Order, Sable, and Horizon Chase Turbo, today's new offer might be the best we've seen so far.

Until December 22nd at 11:00am ET, Epic Games Store users can snag LEGO Builder's Journey for no cost at all. While most LEGO games that players are likely familiar with are action-adventure titles such as LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Builder's Journey is instead drastically different. Falling into the puzzle genre, LEGO Builder's Journey puts players in various environments that are comprised of LEGO bricks that they then have to utilize to find a way to move forward. While it sounds much different when compared to other LEGO video games, Builder's Journey has been quite well-received by fans and critics alike since it launched back in 2021.

LEGO Builder's Journey is free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. another MYSTERY GAME will be free tomorrow (see image for clue) https://t.co/sCNJdcWe0K pic.twitter.com/YQZISIEdha — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 21, 2022

As mentioned, LEGO Builder's Journey is merely the latest free game that the Epic Games Store will be giving out. While it's not known just yet which other titles will be offered up as part of this ongoing promotion, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com throughout the rest of the month.

If you'd like to learn more about LEGO Builder's Journey, you can check out an official description of the game below.

"LEGO Builder's Journey is an atmospheric, geometric puzzle game that asks us to sometimes follow the instructions… and sometimes to break the rules.

Take your time to experiment with free-form puzzle solving while immersing yourself in a poetic world of LEGO bricks. Throughout the narrative, there will be ups and downs, challenges, and celebrations. Figuring out who we are and what we become is the Builder's Journey. The breathtaking LEGO brick world is brought to life with the most accurately rendered LEGO elements yet to feature on screens, including stunning ray tracing elements."