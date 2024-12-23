Epic Games Store Disappoints Everyone With Newest Free Game

Epic Games Store has revealed and released its fifth mystery free game. The previous four have largely disappointed Epic Games Store users as they have been less noteworthy giveaways compared to past years. And the latest free Epic Games Store game not only continues this trend, but worsens it.

For those out of the loop, normally Epic Games Store gives away a free game, or sometimes free games in a multi-game giveaway, every week on Thursday. During the holiday season, it increases the flow of free games by giving away a free game daily. It has been doing this since December 19, and is set continue until January 2. This means more free games for Epic Games Store users, but it also means only 24 hours to claim each free game before they are replaced with a new one.

In previous years, the free mystery holiday games have been some of the year’s most notable free game downloads. This has not been the case this year. And this is most evident by December 23’s free game, which is not even a free game, but free DLC.

For December 23, Epic Games Store’s free mystery game is Dark and Darker – Legendary Status, which requires the base game Dark and Darker. This is a free-to-play, early access game, though this DLC normally costs $30. For $30, Dark and Darker players get an upgrade from a free “Squire” account to “Legendary” status. This in turn unlocks additional features that can be read about here.

With such a weak lineup so far, PC gamers are hopeful Epic Games Store will step up the offering for Christmas Eve and Christmas. However, the five games released so far do not suggest this will be the case. If the tide is going to turn though it would be on these two days, as the biggest days of the holiday season. December 31 and January 1 are also major stops in the giveaway promotion, however, if Christmas doesn’t have anything noteworthy then there is no hope for New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.

