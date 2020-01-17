Epic Games Store’s new free game is now available to download, no strings attached. More specifically, Epic Games has revealed that Horace, which only released this past July, is now available for free to anyone who has an Epic Games Store account. And that’s it. There’s no catch, other than that you need to download the game before January 23. However, once you do this, it’s yours to keep and play as much as you want.

For those that don’t know: Horace arrived on the scene back in July, and while it flew under the radar of many, it reviewed well with both fans and critics, garnering a very solid 81 on Metacritic. Made by just two people and publisher by 505 Games, it is currently only available on PC.

“This masterpiece from Paul Helman and Sean Scapelhorn is a classic platformer that tells an emotional and surprisingly rich tale of self-discovery peppered with nostalgic popular culture references that will bring a smile to any gamer who enjoys the 8 and 16 bit era! An unmissable tale of a small robot on a big adventure! Made by just two people, Horace offers over 15 hours of exciting platforming and pushes the boundaries of the genre with profound storytelling and quirky and nostalgic pop culture references! A game made by videogame lovers for videogame lovers!”

Horace is available on the PC, and is currently free on the Epic Games Store. Below, you can read more about it, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: