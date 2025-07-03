Elden Ring Nightreign Hotfix Coming Soon to Fix “Impossible” Boss Fight

In a humorous twist of events, Elden Ring Nightreign players are getting a bug fix for a bug-related boss fight involving the upgraded Everdark Sovereign Sentient Pest, which left some players unable to complete their expeditions. The hotfix is billed to come swiftly after the announcement, going live for players on July 4th in time for the weekend.

Unfortunately, this also means the servers will have to be shut down temporarily to accommodate the fix. Players will be unable to play while the server maintenance is in effect, which is due to start at 4 a.m. EST/1 a.m. PT. Elden Ring Nightreign gamers were quick to praise the developers for their prompt response to the issue, which appeared to have affected a significant number of players.

Nightfarers,



We have identified a bug in #ELDENRING #NIGHTREIGN that may occur during the Everdark Sovereign Sentient Pest fight, making Expeditions impossible to complete.



To address this issue, a partial temporary hotfix will be released tomorrow, July 4. — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) July 3, 2025

This new boss fight had only just dropped as a limited-time expedition and upgraded version of the already present Sentient Pest Nightlord. Only available to challenge until July 9th, the upgraded Gnoster, Wisdom of Night, has an additional phase to the fight similar to the upgraded Everdark Sovereigns before it. While that “third” phase is new, it is still weak to fire, making some previous strategies effective against this version as well.

While Elden Ring Nightrein players were hyped for the added expedition challenge, some reported that due to a bug, the boss had become impossible to defeat and could cause their gameplay experience to softlock. Reportedly, the flying red bug called Animus, Ascendent Light, which spawns in a later phase of the fight, disappears and is unable to be killed by the player. Some players reported not seeing Animus spawn properly after using its possession ability.

“Has anyone else had issues with Animus just not spawning after killing Faurtis? Just attempted a run and we had Gnoster killed, killed Faurtis possesed by Animus and after killing Faurtis, Animus was just gone? Revenants pets were attacking something around Faurtis’ body,” wrote Reddit user Shakaruine.

Other players bragged about being able to complete the boss fight regardless of the bug, asserting that the boss can be tracked down by those who are persistent enough if it hasn’t gone out of bounds. There were also players who reported different issues with the fight, but most of them boiled down to being unable to kill a disappearing enemy that prevented them from completing the expedition.

The irony of the Elden Ring team releasing a bug-themed boss that is full of bugs was not lost on players. Many commenters and Elden Ring fans took to cracking jokes and crafting intentionally groan-worthy puns to make light of the situation.

of course there’s a bug, that’s who we’re fighting! pic.twitter.com/IswfqmNgLd — Kris ✽ (@RetroBread) July 3, 2025

Others found an opportunity to actually cheer on the boss for employing the same cheesy tactics that Elden Ring players are infamous for.

“Mine fought me from out of bounds. It’s copying my dark souls strategy where I sit somewhere safe and slowly kill the bad guy with arrows,” wrote Reddit user CeliacPhiliac.

While some Elden Ring Nightreign players are finding it amusing to get a taste of their own medicine for a change, it will make the revenge round all the sweeter against Gnoster and Animus when the devs release the hotfix.