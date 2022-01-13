Epic Games Store’s Second Free Game of 2022 Now Available

Epic Games Store’s second free game of 2022 is now available. Like it’s been doing, Epic Games is giving PC gamers — at least — one free game every week. Sometimes it’s more, but it’s always at least one game, without fail. For the second week of 2022, Epic Games Store users can download, for free, Galactic Civilizations III, a popular 4x strategy game from 2015 and from developer Stardock. Upon release, it garnered a very respectable 81 on Metacritic.

As always, once downloaded, the game is yours to keep. You can play it as much or as little as your heart desires, because it’s yours. This isn’t a free trial, however, it does need to be activated before next Thursday when it will be replaced with a new free game. And that’s it, there are no strings attached.

Below, you can read more about the game and check out its release trailer:

“What if one day, humans woke up to find that they weren’t alone in the galaxy,” reads an official “about” for the game. “They make their way into space and discover other alien civilizations with their own histories and motivations looking to make a name for themselves. Choose your race – Human, Drengin, Altarian, and so many more – and lead your civilization into a golden age in one of the largest 4X strategy games ever made! Research new technology, design starships, and colonize new worlds as you face threats and conquer challenges from new and mysterious sources. Negotiate trade and treaties, wage wars, spy on your enemies, and promote outstanding citizens. And when you’ve finished that, play again as one of the many included alien civilizations each with its own history, technology tree, ship components, and more. Galactic Civilizations III now bundles in the Crusade and Retribution expansions, plus the Mega Events add-on content for an even greater gameplay experience! Join the ranks of galactic leaders today, and answer the question: how will you rule your galaxy?”

