Logan Paul’s $3.5 Million Box of Pokemon Cards Confirmed as Fakes

Logan Paul has released a video stating that a box supposedly containing multiple 1st Edition Pokemon Card Booster Cases was fake, meaning that he was scammed out of $3.5 million. The video, which was released earlier today, shows Paul, the card collector he purchased the box from, and a sports card authenticator open the case and discover that it was filled with G.I Joe cards packaged in legitimate Pokemon booster card cases. Paul does not provide any sort of explanation in the video as to whether he’s going to seek restitution from either the authentication company or if he had any sort of insurance in case the cards were fake. You can watch the full video below:

Paul purchased the case of cards in late 2020 after learning that the sealed box supposedly contained multiple booster cases of 1st Edition Pokemon cards. Only one such box was previously confirmed to exist. However, while the box was authenticated by a legitimate sports card grading company, Pokemon card experts pointed out several concerning inconsistencies with the box’s label and packaging. Additionally, the original owner of the box gave several conflicting stories about how it had came into their possession, which led to the box originally selling for a meager $75,000.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sadly, due to the popularity of vintage Pokemon cards (a trend that Paul helped to significantly increase), there are plenty of scammers looking to take advantage of naive would-be buyers. One of the major questions that remains is how Paul, who has a significant collection of vintage Pokemon cards including 5 legitimate unopened 1st Edition Base Set booster cases, didn’t seek out the opinion of an established Pokemon authenticator.

Given that over $6 million in funds has been passed around in the purchase of this single case, we almost certainly haven’t heard the last of this story. How Paul and fellow collector “shyne150” (who Paul purchased the card case from) seek restitution will almost certainly be a story we’ll hear about in the coming weeks. Expect to see additional Paul videos about the fake card case in the very near future.