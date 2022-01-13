BioShock Creator Teases Next Game

The creator of BioShock, Ken Levine, has teased fans about what his next game will be. Back in 2017, Levine’s studio, Irrational Games, ended up downsizing and rebranding as Ghost Story Games. In the process, the company revealed that it would be focusing on projects of a smaller scale that would still be narrative-focused. Since that time, Ghost Story Games has largely remained quiet about what it is working on. That is, until these recent comments from Levine.

Speaking to the Arcade Attack podcast, Levine opened up a bit more about what he and the team at Ghost Story Games are doing. While Levine obviously didn’t disclose the specific details of this new project, he did say that its reveal could catch fans off guard. “I think people will be surprised, but unsurprised by what they see,” Levine said of the studio’s upcoming game. “In equal measures. But it is yeah… it’s quite something, quite interesting, and I’m looking forward to showing it to people.”

Later in the podcast, Levine went on to explain why Ghost Story Games has yet to publicly reveal this forthcoming title. In short, he stated that the studio doesn’t want to have to build anticipation for the game over a long period of time before it’s actually available. “We didn’t want to go down the path of showing [the game] too early, because we thought it was going to be out sooner, and I don’t want to have a long period of having a build-up, interest, and hype because it just doesn’t, it would end up feeling fairly inauthentic and I think that gamers want to be… they want to know what they’re getting, and the only way to do that really is to announce closer to launch,” Levine explained.

For now, it remains uncertain when Ghost Story Games and Levine might actually reveal this new project. A new report emerged earlier this month stating that the game itself has been in development trouble in recent years, which might explain why we haven’t heard from it. Still, there seems to be a chance that 2022 could finally be the year in which we see this mysterious title for the first time.

[H/T GameSpot]