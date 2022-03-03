Epic Games Store Gives Away 2 Free Games and an Extra Goodie

The Epic Games Store is giving away two free games and an additional goodie over the course of the next week. Each Thursday, Epic’s storefront is updated to give players a new free title that is available for a span of one week. And while, normally, Epic Games only makes one game free on its launcher any given week, this week’s list of freebies is a bit more extensive than normal.

From now until next week on March 10th, the Epic Games Store is giving away both Black Widow: Recharged and Centipede: Recharged for no cost whatsoever. These new versions of the classic Atari titles were both released last year and provide a new take on each game’s old-school gameplay formula.

While these two games make up the brunt of this week’s free offerings on the Epic Games Store, Epic is sweetening the deal just a bit more by giving away some in-game items for Dauntless. Specifically, those who play the free-to-play monster-hunting title can download the “Epic Slayer Kit” for Dauntless for no cost at all this week. This bundle will include some in-game currencies for Dauntless to go along with a 3-day pass for the VIP club. In total, Epic is giving out $30 worth of free stuff this week, which is pretty great considering that you don’t need to do anything special to earn any of this content.

If you’d like to learn more about everything that is now free on the Epic Games Store this coming week, you can find descriptions and trailers for all of the titles mentioned down below.

Black Widow: Recharged

Defend your spider web from an onslaught of bugs in this frenetic revival of the cult classic twin-stick shooter, all while jamming to an infectious score by Megan McDuffee. Play solo or tag in a friend for local co-op across 30 challenges or the arcade mode.



Centipede: Recharged

Blast bugs and chase high scores in this glorious revival of an old-school classic, all while jamming to a heart-pounding original score by Megan McDuffee. Play solo or tag in a friend for local co-op across 30 unique challenges or the endless arcade mode.

Dauntless

Dauntless is a free-to-play online action RPG from Phoenix Labs. Look forward to regular updates, seasonal events, new Behemoths, and more in a rich, evolving world.