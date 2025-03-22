Epic Games Store Major Change Means More Free Games Than Ever Before

Epic Games has announced a major change to the Epic Games Store that will result in more free games than EGS users ever got before. Since the inception of the Epic Games Store, Epic Games has been giving users of the PC digital storefront a free game every week. Sometimes there’s even more than one free game. And then during the Christmas season, it disrupts this schedule to give out a free game every day.

Then, recently, it bolstered this offering by offering free games every month via the Epic Games Store mobile app. And now it’s expanding its mobile strategy by matching its PC free games strategy. In other words, going forward, the Epic Games Store mobile app will have free games every week just like the PC version.

To kick things off, the Epic Games Store mobile app has 2020’s Super Meat Boy Forever and 2021’s Eastern Exorcist. These games are free until March 27, when they will be replaced with a new free offer. This puts it on the same schedule as the PC version. What this next offer will be remains to be seen though.

In addition to these new weekly free offers, the following games remain free on the Epic Games Store on mobile right now: Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead, Mr Racer: Premium, The Forest Quartet, The WereCleaner, Bowling Clash (Android only), Endling – Extinction is Forever (Android Only), Chicken Police – Paint it Red (Android Only), One Hand Clapping (Android Only), Neighbours back From Hell (Android Only), This is The Police (Android Only), This is The Police 2 (Android Only), This Is The President (Android Only), and Through the Darkest of Times (Android Only).

Just like with the free games on PC, there are no strings attached here. In other words, no subscriptions needed, and once claimed each game is free to keep perpetually, at least as long as each game is on the Epic Games Store.

