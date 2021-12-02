Epic Games Store Makes Beloved Multiplayer Game Completely Free

The Epic Games Store has revealed its latest slate of free games that are available to download right now. While Epic’s storefront has become accustomed to giving out new games on a weekly basis for quite a long time now, this week’s lineup notably includes one of the most beloved multiplayer games that has been released in recent years, making it a stronger rotation than normal.

Starting today and lasting until next week on December 9, Dead by Daylight and while True: learn () have become the latest free games available on the Epic Games Store. Dead by Daylight is notably a very big deal to become available for free in this manner as the 4v1 survival game still retains quite a large audience. Conversely, while True: learn () mixes up the genre offering quite a bit and gives players a puzzle title that they can try their hand at.

While this is the rotation of free games on the Epic Games Store for this week, Epic has also now revealed what will become available on this date next week. Much like PlayStation Plus for the month of December, Godfall: Challenger Edition will also be free to download on EGS soon. In addition, Prison Architect will also be made free starting on December 9th and lasting until the 16th.

If you’re somehow not familiar with either of these new free games that have come to the Epic Games Store, you can find a description of each down below.

Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer (4vs1) horror game where one player takes on the role of the savage Killer, and the other four players play as Survivors, trying to escape the Killer and avoid being caught, tortured and killed. Survivors play in third-person and have the advantage of better situational awareness. The Killer plays in first-person and is more focused on their prey. The Survivors’ goal in each encounter is to escape the Killing Ground without getting caught by the Killer – something that sounds easier than it is, especially when the environment changes every time you play.

while True: Learn ()

while True: learn () is a puzzle/simulation game about even more puzzling stuff: machine learning, neural networks, big data and AI. But most importantly, it’s about understanding your cat. In this game, you play as a coder who accidentally found out that their cat is extremely good at coding, but not as good at speaking human language. Now this coder (it’s you!) must learn all there is to know about machine learning and use visual programming to build a cat-to-human speech recognition system.