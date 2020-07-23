Epic Games Store Just Made Two New Games Free for Limited Time
Epic Games Store has made two new games free for all users of the digital PC storefront. From now until July 30, all Epic Games Store users can download two games for free. And that's it. There's no strings attached. Once downloaded, the games are yours to keep forever, and unlike other similar services, like PlayStation Plus and Games With Gold, there's no barrier to entry. Having an Epic Games Store account costs nothing more than the few minutes it takes to set up an account. And as long as you maintain this account, the games are yours to play as much as you want whenever you want.
As for the games, the first is Tacoma, which is widely considered one of the biggest hidden gems of 2017. The first-person adventure game comes way of decorated indie developer Fullbright, the team best known for Gone Home.
The other free game is Next Up Hero, a dungeon crawler featuring hand-drawn heroes that debuted back in 2018 via Digital Continue and Aspyr Media.
Below, you can check out and read more about both games:
Tacoma
Pitch: "Tacoma is a sci-fi narrative adventure from the creators of Gone Home. Set aboard a high-tech space station in the year 2088, explore every detail of how the station’s crew lived and worked, finding the clues that add up to a gripping story of trust, fear, and resolve in the face of disaster."
Original Release: 2017
Price: $20
Developer & Publisher: Fullbright
Next Up Hero
Pitch: "Next Up Hero is a Gauntlet-style dungeon crawler starring hand-drawn heroes that hack, slash, shoot, drum, boomerang, jet, and explode their way through Ventures. Choose your Hero (and/or invite a friend to co-op) and start rolling dungeons, gearing out, and maxing your stats against the vile monsters known as the Ceaseless Dirge."
Original Release: 2018
Price: $20
Developer & Publisher: Digital Continue and Aspyr
