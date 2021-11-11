Epic Games Store Reveals This Week’s Freebies

Thursday has arrived, and Epic Games Store users can tell you that this day is one of the best of the week! That’s because users can snag a free game (or a few) every Thursday. This week is no different, as Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure has been given a 100% discount from its normal $9.99. The game will be available at that price through November 16th. Users must only claim the game by that date, and then it will be free to keep forever!

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure is both a spin-off of Borderlands 2, and a precursor to next year’s Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. As such, this freebie should be the perfect way for players to decide if the new game will be up their alley! There are six different playable characters to choose from, and the game offers both solo-play and co-op. Dragon Keep takes place in the world of a table-top RPG where Tiny Tina serves as Bunkermaster. In that role, Tiny Tina keeps things very interesting, as her “gleefully chaotic whims” result in a lot of changes to the world!

In addition to this week’s free game, Rogue Company players can also snag the Season 4 Epic Pack. The pack allows players to unlock the Rogues Switchblade and Scorch. It also includes an Inferno Imp outfit for Switchblade and 20,000 Battle Pass XP. Since Rogue Company is a free-to-play game, this might be the perfect excuse for newcomers to check it out, if they haven’t done so already. The pack is available through November 18th.

Last but not least, the Epic Games Store has also pulled back the curtain on three games that will be offered next week: Guild of Dungeoneering, Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna), and Kid A Mnesia Exhibition. All three will be available for free starting November 18th and running through the 25th. Readers can learn more about all of these freebies at the Epic Games Store right here.

Do you plan on checking out any of these free games? What do you think of the Epic Games Store’s offerings for next week? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!