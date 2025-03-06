Epic Games Store’s First Free Game of March Now Available

Epic Games Store’s first free game of March 2025 is now available for all EGS users on PC. The free PC game in question normally costs $19.99, so this represents a decent amount of savings though perhaps not as much as some other weeks. As always though, this offer is only available for a limited time. More specifically, it is only available until March 13, which is exactly one week from now. After this period, it will be replaced with a new free offer. If claimed in time though, PC users on EGS can keep the game perpetually.

The free Epic Games Store game in question hails from 2020 when it was released by Maximum Entertainment and Mane6. Upon release, the game garnered Metacritic scores that range from 80 to 83, a decent return. Meanwhile, user reviews for the game are in similar ranges. For example, 83 percent of over 3,000 user reviews on Steam rate the game positively. For those that have not connected the dots yet, the new Epic Games Store free game is Them’s Fightin’ Herds.

“Them’s Fightin’ Herds is a 2D fighting game featuring a cast of adorable animals designed by acclaimed cartoon producer Lauren Faust. Beneath the cute and cuddly surface, a serious fighter awaits,” reads an official description of the game on the Epic Games Store. “Battle it out in local versus or online with rollback netcode. Streamlined combat mechanics blend accessibility and depth to create a robust combat system designed for both newcomers and veterans alike!”

Those that decide to check out Them’s Fightin’ Herds now that it is free on PC via the Epic Games Store should expect a game that is about four to five hours long to beat the main campaign. This is just the story mode and doesn’t factor in the main offering of the game, which is its local and online multiplayer.

