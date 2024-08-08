Epic Games Store Gives Away 2 Free Games Plus an Extra Perk This Week

The Epic Games Store is giving away far more freebies this week than normal. More often than not, the Epic Store on PC rewards users with either one or two free games per week, depending on the circumstances. For this current week, though, Epic is choosing to give out two popular titles at no cost whatsoever while also doling out some free content for Apex Legends, which results in savings of nearly $100.

Starting today and running until the morning of August 15th, the Epic Games Store will be making both Cygni: All Guns Blazing and DNF Duel entirely free. In the case of Cygni: All Guns Blazing, this shoot ’em up title is published by Konami and only just released three days ago. As such, it’s essentially a day-one addition to the Epic Store’s free lineup. DNF Duel then comes from Nexon and is a fighting game set within the Dungeon and Fighter franchise. Normally, DNF Duel retails for $50, so it’s the big get of this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lastly, Epic has made its latest round of free offers even better by handing out the Conduit bundle for Apex Legends. This add-on for the battle royale shooter doesn’t only let players unlock the character Conduit for free, but it also comes with an “Aqua Flow” skin for her. While Conduit has been in Apex Legends for quite some time now, this is still a great added benefit on the Epic Store for those who may not own the character.

To learn more about the free titles this week on the Epic Games Store, you can check out trailers and descriptions for each below.

Cygni: All Guns Blazing

“Outgunned and outmanned, plunge into a sky teeming with danger in a last-ditch battle for survival. Choose to route power between weapons or shield systems and go up against unrelenting waves of ground and aerial enemies. Upgrade your ship by picking up new tech and take down colossal alien bosses in visceral combat; do whatever it takes to survive.

CYGNI is an exhilarating space shooter elevating the genre to a truly next-generation experience.”

DNF Duel

“Action fighting at its extreme! One of the most popular and widely played RPGs in the world, Dungeon and Fighter is now back as a 2.5D action fighting game. Choose from 16 charming characters, each with their distinct skills and personalities. Outsmart, outplay, or downright beat up your opponents and become the master of the Ultimate Will!”