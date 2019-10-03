Epic Games Store Reveals New Free Game

Today, Epic Games Store made Minit available for free for all Epic Games Store users. And not long after that, it announced the next free game users can look forward to: Surviving Mars, the award-winning sci-fi city builder from developer Haemimont Games and strategy game masters Paradox Interactive. The game will be made free on October 10, and cost nothing until October 17. After this, it will be replaced with a new free game, and return to normal price, which is $30. As always, there’s no catches or strings attached to downloading the game. All you have to be is an Epic Games Store user and it’s all yours to keep, forever.

For those that don’t know: Surviving Mars is a sci-fi city building simulation game where players are tasked with the daunting task of colonizing Mars. The game released in March 2018, and is not only available on PC, but PS4 and Xbox One as well. Below, you can read more about the title:

“Surviving Mars is a sci-fi city builder all about colonizing Mars and surviving the process,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Choose a space agency for resources and financial support before determining a location for your colony. Build domes and infrastructure, research new possibilities and utilize drones to unlock more elaborate ways to shape and expand your settlement. Cultivate your own food, mine minerals or just relax by the bar after a hard day’s work. Most important of all, though, is keeping your colonists alive. Not an easy task on a strange new planet. There will be challenges to overcome. Execute your strategy and improve your colony’s chances of survival while unlocking the mysteries of this alien world. Are you ready? Mars is waiting for you.”

