Epic Games Store Spring Showcase Announced

Epic Games has announced that the Epic Games Store will host a very special event later this week called The Epic Games Store Spring Showcase. The event, which is set to stream on Twitch this Thursday, February 11th, at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT, will feature various announcements, gameplay footage, and more for upcoming video games set to launch on the digital distribution platform this year. Exactly what video games will be included in the event remains to be seen, and Epic Games did not elaborate.

"Join us as we take a look at some of the games launching on the Epic Games Store this year," the announcement from Epic Games reads in part. "We’ve curated a collection of new announcements, gameplay and extended looks presented by the developers creating the games we all love."

The #EGSSpringShowcase is coming (very) soon to a Twitch stream near you! 📹 Tune in this Thursday, February 11 at 2 PM Eastern for a curated collection of exciting new announcements, gameplay, developer insights and more. Check out the details: https://t.co/XQPc3IiJzU — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) February 8, 2021

In addition to the event, the Epic Games Store will be hosting a special sale tied to it with major discounts on titles like Hades, Star Wars: Squadrons, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, and more. The sale will run from February 11th at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT to February 25th at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT.

As noted above, the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase is set to take place this Thursday, February 11th, at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT. The Epic Games Store itself is currently available on PC and provides a digital distribution platform for a number of popular video games. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store right here.

