The Epic Games Store Has Three Free Games This Week

Every Thursday, the Epic Games Store offers users free games or in-game content. Often, there’s just one freebie available, but this week, users will have three to claim! Starting today, Guild of Dungeoneering, Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna), and Kid A Mnesia Exhibition are all available for free. Users can claim all three of these options through November 25th, when they will revert to their original price points. For those unfamiliar with how this works, the games only need to be claimed by that date, at which point they will remain a part of the user’s library permanently.

Out of this week’s releases, Kid A Mnesia Exhibition might be the most unique. A love letter to fans of Radiohead, the interactive exhibition is less of a game, and more of an experience incorporating art and music from the albums Kid A and Amnesiac. This one probably won’t have a lot of appeal for gamers without a strong depth of knowledge about the band, but readers interested in finding out more can check out Logan Moore’s glowing review for Kid A Mnesia Exhibition right here.

The beauty of the Epic Games Store’s free releases is that it gives players a chance to try something they might not otherwise. Guild of Dungeoneering is also unique in that it’s a turn-based dungeon-crawler, but instead of playing as the hero, players are tasked with building the dungeon that the hero is forced to contend with. Using a card-based system, the player creates different rooms, containing both hazards and loot. The game normally retails for $14.99.

Last but not least, this week users can snag Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna). The puzzle platformer is based on a story passed down by the Inupiat Alaska Natives. The game puts players in the roles of Nuna and Fox, allowing a single-player to switch between them. A friend can also join in for local co-op. The game has received strong praise for its visual style, and normally retails for $14.99.

Readers interested in claiming these free games can do so right here.

What do you think of this week’s Epic Games Store offerings? Are you excited to try any of these options? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!