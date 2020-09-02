Two Epic Games Store Games Are Free, but Not for Long

✖

Epic Games Store users have under 24 hours to claim the store’s latest offering of free games before they’re removed from the rotation and replaced with some new titles. Those two games are Hitman and Shadowrun Collection, and they’re up for grabs until September 3rd. People have had about a week now to grab the games after they became available last week at no cost, but if you’ve been slacking on getting them since then, now’s your chance. One of the next games replacing them has already been revealed as well to show what’s coming afterwards.

Both games have more content in them than one might expect. Hitman consists of the game’s entire first season which includes many different missions to take on while Shadowrun Collection includes multiple games wrapped into the bundle. The Hitman giveaway also appeared to be timed with the announcement that Hitman 3 would be a timed exclusive through the Epic Games Store on the PC platform.

After the giveaways for these two free games ends, Into the Breach will take its place in the Epic Games Store’s free games section. That game and whatever else Epic Games may have planned alongside it will be available for free from September 3rd until September 10th.

A preview of the two free games available right now can be found below courtesy of the Epic Games Store.

Hitman

“Featuring all of the Season One locations and episodes from the Prologue, Paris, Sapienza, Marrakesh, Bangkok, Colorado, and Hokkaido,” a preview of Hitman reads. “As Agent 47, you will perform contract hits on powerful, high-profile targets in an intense spy-thriller story across a world of assassination. As you complete missions and contracts new weapons, items and equipment become available for use across all locations. Learn the tools of the trade as you earn your way to Silent Assassin status.”

Shadowrun Collection

“The unique cyberpunk-meets-fantasy world of Shadowrun has gained a huge cult following since its creation nearly 25 years ago,” a preview of the base game, Shadowrun Returns, reads. “Creator Jordan Weisman returns to the world of Shadowrun, modernizing this classic game setting as a single player, turn-based tactical RPG. In the urban sprawl of the Seattle metroplex, the search for a mysterious killer sets you on a trail that leads from the darkest slums to the city’s most powerful megacorps. You will need to tread carefully, enlist the aid of other runners, and master powerful forces of technology and magic in order to emerge from the shadows of Seattle unscathed.”

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.