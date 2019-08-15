Huge Epic Games Store Update Adds Better Product Pages and More

Today, Epic Games rolled out a massive update to the Epic Games Store adding a ton of features to the storefront, many of which users have been asking for since the store launched. The update most notably includes Cloud Saves, as well as some changes to product pages. The storefront still has a long way to go in terms of features and bells and whistles — it still lags well behind Steam in this regard — but a few more of these type of updates and it should get there sooner rather than later.
The biggest addition is arguably Cloud Saves, but there are some caveats. Not every game will support the feature. According to Epic Games, it’s working with developers of other released games to test cloud saves. In other words, over time, the list of supported games will grow. Meanwhile, all games that support the feature will have them at launch going forward. Here’s the list of current games with Cloud Saves enabled:
Videos by ComicBook.com
- Alan Wake
- Close to the Sun
- Darksiders III
- Enter the Gungeon
- Genesis Alpha One
- GNOG
- Hyperlight Drifter
- Kingdom New Lands
- Limbo
- Moonlighter
- Mutant Year Zero
- Overcooked
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
- The Sinking City
- This War Of Mine
- World War Z
Meanwhile, all Ubisoft games on the storefront also support the feature via Uplay integration. There’s also the matter of Humble Bundle keyless integration. You can now link your Epic Games account to your Humble account, which enables you to purchase games directly from the Humble store without need of a redemption key. You can enable this feature by logging into your Humble account, and then from here hit “Settings” and link your Epic Games account. Once you complete your purchase of a game it will automatically appear in your library.
“This is one step we are taking towards creating an open ecosystem for players, and we’re looking at more partnerships with highly reputable digital game sellers,” said Epic Games of the feature.
Lastly, there’s refreshed product pages, meaning you’ll see visual and informational improvements to your games. This includes bigger and more informational game descriptions, better release date visibility, and additional imagery and videos.
“This is being done to give developers more control over the presentation of their games, and also for customers to make better purchase decisions,” adds Epic Games.
While it was detailing today’s update, Epic Games also provided a rundown of what’s next for the storefront. You can check it out below:
- We rolled out For Honor with an improved installation experience, reducing the total time to install and the amount of disk space required. We’ll be looking to update our existing Ubisoft titles to use this new tech next.
- Some of you have already noticed that we’ve been rolling out new Epic-hosted videos on store pages. This provides the ability for better curation when you’re browsing the store, as well as giving more control to developers (i.e. the type of content they show for their games).
- We’re in the final stages of rolling out special patch optimization for developers. The optimization reduces patch download sizes significantly, saving you time when updating games on the Epic Games store and allowing you to hop back into the games you enjoy.
- For our next steps, we’ll be finishing our QA passes and polishing our documentation for our developers as we get it into their hands. For those interested, we’ll be writing a technical blog on how this works, so keep an eye out.
- A new look and design are coming to your game libraries. The first update in this process will include a “list view” which will display more of your game library on screen at once. You will be able to sort, filter and access games in your library quicker and easier. We want to make navigating to the games you want to play seamless.
- Our new playtime tracking feature is also right around the corner! This feature is a critical piece for self-service refunds. This gives you the ability to precisely track playtime on the games you own and that’s important because it helps you determine when you’re eligible to submit for a refund on new game purchases.