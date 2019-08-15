Huge Epic Games Store Update Adds Better Product Pages and More

Today, Epic Games rolled out a massive update to the Epic Games Store adding a ton of features to the storefront, many of which users have been asking for since the store launched. The update most notably includes Cloud Saves, as well as some changes to product pages. The storefront still has a long way to go in terms of features and bells and whistles — it still lags well behind Steam in this regard — but a few more of these type of updates and it should get there sooner rather than later.

The biggest addition is arguably Cloud Saves, but there are some caveats. Not every game will support the feature. According to Epic Games, it’s working with developers of other released games to test cloud saves. In other words, over time, the list of supported games will grow. Meanwhile, all games that support the feature will have them at launch going forward. Here’s the list of current games with Cloud Saves enabled:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alan Wake

Close to the Sun

Darksiders III

Enter the Gungeon

Genesis Alpha One

GNOG

Hyperlight Drifter

Kingdom New Lands

Limbo

Moonlighter

Mutant Year Zero

Overcooked

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter

The Sinking City

This War Of Mine

World War Z

Meanwhile, all Ubisoft games on the storefront also support the feature via Uplay integration. There’s also the matter of Humble Bundle keyless integration. You can now link your Epic Games account to your Humble account, which enables you to purchase games directly from the Humble store without need of a redemption key. You can enable this feature by logging into your Humble account, and then from here hit “Settings” and link your Epic Games account. Once you complete your purchase of a game it will automatically appear in your library.

“This is one step we are taking towards creating an open ecosystem for players, and we’re looking at more partnerships with highly reputable digital game sellers,” said Epic Games of the feature.

Lastly, there’s refreshed product pages, meaning you’ll see visual and informational improvements to your games. This includes bigger and more informational game descriptions, better release date visibility, and additional imagery and videos.

“This is being done to give developers more control over the presentation of their games, and also for customers to make better purchase decisions,” adds Epic Games.

While it was detailing today’s update, Epic Games also provided a rundown of what’s next for the storefront. You can check it out below: